Nigerian airport workers go on strike; travelers stranded

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Aviation workers in Nigeria have embarked on a two-day strike, leaving thousands of travelers stranded as airlines canceled or rescheduled flights in the country’s major cities. The strike was declared by seven unions in the aviation industry who accuse the government of failing to release recently reviewed aviation working conditions as agreed with the workers and not adjusting pay in the sector to match Nigeria’s new minimum wage of $65 a month. Such strikes are common in Nigeria’s aviation sector, and the unions threatened an indefinite strike if the government does not heed their demands.

