Man admits kidnapping Michigan store manager in scheme to steal 123 guns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in a wild scheme to steal 123 handguns by kidnapping the manager of a Michigan sporting goods store. Darnell Bishop admits he threatened the manager at gunpoint to reveal how to turn off the alarm at Dunham’s Sports near Benton Harbor last November. Bishop pleaded guilty Tuesday to kidnapping and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. His brother, Dontrell Nance, pleaded guilty to the same charges in April. They face up to life in prison. All the guns have been recovered.

