Israel says it intercepts rocket launched from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants have launched a rocket into Israel from the Gaza Strip. The military says it intercepted the rocket and there were no casualties. The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week and lingering hostilities from an 11-day war last May. It was the third consecutive night of rocket fire. Israel typically responds with airstrikes on targets connected to Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.