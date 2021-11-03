LA Mayor Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 in Scotland

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland. The mayor’s office says Garcetti’s positive test happened Wednesday in Glasgow. He is fully vaccinated and had traveled to Scotland for the U.N. climate conference. His office tweeted that he is feeling good and is isolating in his hotel room. The tweet did not specify the location of the hotel, but Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar confirmed that the mayor is in Glasgow. Garcetti’s office did not immediately disclose any additional information.