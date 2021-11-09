Family sues after loved one’s corpse falls out of casket

LAWRENCE

A Massachusetts family whose loved one’s casket fell open as it was being lowered into a grave, causing the body to fall out, has sued the funeral home and the cemetery. The Eagle-Tribune reports that the family of Andrew Serrano, a resident of Lawrence who died in March 2019, allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit filed last week. The suit says during the funeral handled by the Perez Funeral Home at city-owned Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence in April 2019, the body fell out of the casket in front of distraught relatives. Messages were left with the funeral home and the city.