Priests differ on call to arms in violence-torn Mexico state

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Even for the violence-wracked Mexican state of Michoacan, people were surprised when a priest called from the pulpit for parishioners to arm themselves against warring drug gangs. The Rev. Alfredo Gallegos said in his sermon that “we have to defend ourselves.” His call has drawn mixed reactions from other Catholic priests in the state, with some supporting him and others warning that “civilians taking up arms never ends well.” Michoacan has a history of civilian “self defense” vigilante militia movements from 2013 and 2014. Back then vigilantes managed to chase the dominant Knights Templar cartel out, but rival cartels have moved in and kidnappings, killings and shootings has prompted thousands to flee their homes. Some vigilantes already have fought with the cartels.