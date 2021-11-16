Andersson gets extension to try to form new govt in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has asked for more time to discuss forming a government in a plan that could make her the country’s first female prime minister because discussions with one of the two support parties, the Left Party, reached an impasse. She was given until Monday. Last week, Andersson, the new leader of the Social Democratic Party, was tasked with trying to form a new government and is aiming at securing the backing of two smaller parties that supported the previous center-left, minority government of Stefan Lofven. The other ally, the Center Party, said last week that its lawmakers would abstain from a vote on Andersson.