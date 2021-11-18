The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife takes on China government

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

LYON, France (AP) — Shedding her anonymity in an interview with The Associated Press, the wife of the former president of Interpol who disappeared and was imprisoned in China has now chosen for the first time to show her face. Grace Meng agreed to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting that she previously insisted on so she could speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart. Meng told The AP that she now regards the Chinese government that her husband served as a “monster.” Her husband, Meng Hongwei, was purged in a stunning fall from grace. His wife is alone with their twin boys in France, a political refugee under round-the-clock French police protection after a suspected kidnapping attempt.