Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

By MARIA CHENG and FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — When the coronavirus first emerged last year, health officials feared the pandemic would sweep across Africa, killing millions and destroying the continent’s fragile health systems. Although it’s still unclear what COVID-19’s ultimate toll will be, that catastrophic scenario has yet to materialize in Zimbabwe or much of Africa. And despite the fact that fewer than 6% of people on the continent are vaccinated, Africa appears to be one of the least affected places, according to World Health Organization data. Some scientists say Africa’s younger population, in addition to their lower rates of urbanization, may have spared it the more lethal effects the virus has had elsewhere.