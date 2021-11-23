Social distancing mandatory as Dutch COVID infections spike

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is making social distancing mandatory again for all adults after coronavirus infection numbers hit a new weekly record. Positive tests climbed 39% while hospital and intensive care unit admissions also rose sharply. The latest evidence of a surge in COVID-19 cases came Tuesday, a day after the government introduced legislation to parliament that would clear the way to restrict access for unvaccinated people to bars, restaurants and museums if infections keep rising. Children under 12 had the highest proportion of positive tests in the week up to Tuesday. The European Union’s drug regulator is expected to issue a decision soon on a request by Pfizer and BioNTech to approve their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.