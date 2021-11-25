Second group of Iraqis return after failed Europe gamble

By SALAR SALIM

Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A second group of Iraqis have returned home in repatriation flights after a failed bid to enter the European Union. Over 170 people returned on a flight that landed in Irbil airport in the northern Kurdish-run region Friday morning. Most were Iraqi Kurds. It was the second flight to bring back Iraqi returnees in a week. Returnees accused the Belarusian border authorities of cruelty — from beatings to threats — and said they attempted to push them to cross into neighboring EU countries Poland and Lithuania. Thousands of migrants remain stranded between borders. Most are fleeing conflict or hopelessness in the Middle East and aim to reach Germany or other western European countries.