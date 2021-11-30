Jessica Seinfeld encourages you to go vegan, no pressure

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Seinfeld became a vegan almost by stealth. The cookbook author and philanthropist started quietly making separate meals for herself without dairy or meat. Over time, she has managed to win over her three teenage kids and her husband, comedian Jerry Seinfeld. They all eat vegan these days. Now she’s hoping to recruit even more with her new book, “Vegan, at Times.” It’s filled with more than 120 recipes, from vegetable spring rolls with peanut butter dipping sauce to red curry with zucchini noodles. Seinfeld hopes the book can inspire more meatless Mondays — and maybe a few meatless Thursdays, too.