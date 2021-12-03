Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning that the new omicron variant may be causing more reinfections among COVID-19 survivors than earlier virus mutants. A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa. They spotted a jump with the arrival of omicron, saying the timing suggests “substantial” evidence that the variant can overcome the immunity protection provided by a prior infection more than the extra-contagious delta variant. The findings are preliminary and were posted online Thursday before scientific review. The researchers didn’t say what portion of the reinfections were confirmed as omicron cases or examine how much protection against omicron vaccines offer.