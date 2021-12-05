1 miner missing, 1 hurt in coal mine accident in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Coal mining authorities say that one miner is missing and one has been rescued with injuries after an earth tremor and a cave-in at a mine in southern Poland. Spokesman for Poland’s Mining Group said Sunday that the search continues for the missing miner at the Bielszowice mine, in the town of Ruda Slaska, in difficult conditions, while the injured miner has been hospitalized. The accident occurred Saturday morning while the men were doing pipeline repair works, some 780 meters (2,600 feet) underground.