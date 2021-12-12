3 dead, 6 missing in explosion in Sicily caused by gas leak

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters in Sicily are digging through rubble in the search for missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three people. Firefighters said two women were rescued overnight while six people remain missing in the town of Ravanusa. All those in the building were members of the same extended family. The explosion late Saturday collapsed three other buildings and shattered windows in three more. The head of Sicily’s protection agency said that the explosion appeared caused by a gas leak.