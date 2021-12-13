Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week’s devastating tornadoes that killed at least 64 people and displaced thousands more. Biden announced the upcoming trip following a briefing with homeland security and disaster response officials to discuss what more the federal government can do to support those impacted by the natural disaster. Biden said he was worried about the emotional toll the disaster is putting on all those impacted. He said his administration was working to help people with “peace of mind” so that that can “actually put their head on a pillow, lie down and be able to know their kids are going to be okay.”