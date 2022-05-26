‘This tears my soul apart’: A Ukrainian boy and a killing

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow hurt where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb hurt from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head. Fourteen-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was going to be next. But the boy survived when his hoodie was shot instead. Now the hoodie is the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice.