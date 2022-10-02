Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene is heading toward Mexico’s Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas, with authorities there suspending classes and setting up shelters. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) early Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. But winds slipped back to 105 mph (165 kph) by late Sunday night. The storm moved over or near the Islas Marias, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.

