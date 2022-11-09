Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor’s race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, trailed, with Republican Charlie Pierce far behind all three. The ranked vote election was in keeping with a 2020 voter initiative that replaced party primaries with open primaries and instituted ranked voting for general elections. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. Otherwise, the race goes to tabulation rounds, which are planned for Nov. 23.

