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Heat advisory issued for lower elevations of eastern Idaho for Friday

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today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:30 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Heat Advisory is in effect for Friday in the lower elevations of eastern Idaho, including the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Shoshone and South Hills. It will be in effect from 1pm to 9 pm. Temperatures are expected to reach between 95 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit in these areas.

While afternoon highs on Thursday remained near seasonal benchmarks in the upper 80s to lower 90s across valley locations, temperatures will quickly ramp up into the mid-to-upper 90s on Friday and linger through the weekend into early next week.

A passing shortwave trough on Saturday will briefly elevate the chances for showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 20% chance of precipitation. This disturbance will also generate widespread afternoon wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph across the forecast area. These conditions could lead to Red Flag Conditions for parts of eastern Idaho.

Behind this disturbance, the broad ridge will maintain its grip over the Intermountain West, keeping temperatures consistently above normal through early next week.

Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 95 and Sunday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 96.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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