Millennial Money: What makes a Black Friday deal worth it?

Black Friday deals are plentiful. So how do you know which ones are truly great and which ones you should avoid? There are a few main factors shoppers should note that can help them decide whether or not to make a purchase. First, check a product’s price history and compare costs between retailers to find out how deeply it’s discounted. Then, weigh the deal quality against the product’s likelihood to sell out. Last but not least, consider whether you can afford the Black Friday deal — no matter how big the discount.

