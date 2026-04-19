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Weather

Warm and Sunny Start to the Week

KIFI
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today at 2:12 PM
Published 2:54 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A warming trend will usher a new week with a couple of warm and sunny days. Some breezes will pick up as storm rolls in midweek bringing a big drop in daytime temperatures and rain showers.

The lows for Sunday night will be around 38 under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures across northern portions of the Upper Snake Plain may drop to just above freezing.

The warming trend really kicks into gear on Monday with the high reaching near 74, considerably higher than the normal temperatures for this time of year. The highs are typically around 58. There will be some breezes with gusts getting as high as 22 mph. Mostly clear skies Monday night with the low around 44.

It should get even warmer on Tuesday with the high around 76. The winds will also get a little stronger with some gusts getting up to 30 mph. Some clouds roll in Tuesday night bringing a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. The low will be around 43.

The big change this week comes on Wednesday. The daytime highs will drop around 20 degrees to land around 53. Rain showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms take over with the chance of precipitation at 80%. The rain chances continue into the night with the overnight low around 36 with some breezes.

The wet weather should carry over into Thursday with rain chances at 60%. Mostly cloudy skies and high around 50. The chances for rain decrease into Friday with more seasonable temperatures heading into next weekend.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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