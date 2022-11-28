Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting for the nation’s last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia. In a runoff election, Sen. Raphael Warnock and the Democrats are looking to get a jump on challenger Hershel Walker as Republicans put less emphasis on advance voting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting after the Thanksgiving holiday, Warnock spent the weekend urging his supporters not to wait until the Dec. 6 runoff. Trying to leverage his role as pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s church and Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock concentrated his efforts Sunday among Black communities in metro Atlanta. About 200,000 ballots had been cast by the end of the weekend. Early voting continues through Friday.

By BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY Associated Press

