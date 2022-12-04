Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rescue officials say at least nine people have died while eight others are still missing in South Africa after they were swept away by a flash flood along the Jukskei river in Johannesburg. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and officials said Sunday that a further seven bodies were found when the rescue mission was resumed on Sunday morning. The dead and missing were part of a church congregation conducting religious rituals along the river on Saturday, according to officials.

