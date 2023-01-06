NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiations to keep 10,000 nurses from walking off the job are heading into a final weekend. Some major New York City hospitals already are bracing for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring some patients, including vulnerable newborns. The walkout could start early Monday at several private hospitals. They include two of the biggest in the city, the 1,100-bed Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and the nearly 1,500-bed Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. They and three other hospitals are bargaining with nurses who want raises and more hiring nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.

