Sacramento’s iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s capital city is known for the many trees that fill up its parks and line its streets. But persistent storms that have hit the so-called “City of Trees” and other parts of the state have damaged homes, vehicles and power lines. Over the weekend, a storm that brought winds of more than 60 miles per hour knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in the area. The event compounded the number of trees that have fallen since a violent New Year’s Eve storm. The result is a city where trees blocked roadways, damaged cars and homes, and left historic parks disheveled.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.