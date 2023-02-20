Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said Monday that a person was arrested in the killing of Bishop David O’Connell. Falcon said details would be offered a news conference planned for noon Pacific time. The 69-year-old bishop was found in his home in Hacienda Heights with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene. He was killed Saturday just blocks from the St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted in the killing.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and DAMIAN DOVARGANES Associated Press

