Rep. George Santos announces reelection bid

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced that he’s running for reelection. The New York Republican has faced criticism and ridicule after it was revealed that he has told numerous lies about his background during his last campaign for the office. He has portrayed himself as a graduate of prestigious colleges who had a successful career on Wall Street while amassing a real estate investment portfolio. In reality, he didn’t go to college, didn’t work on Wall Street and has struggled in recent years to pay rent. Santos has not mentioned any of that in his campaign announcement Monday, instead highlighting his zeal in fighting for conservative principals in Washington.

