Q&A: Why ‘Dear Mama’ director took on Tupac despite attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Directing a project focused on Tupac’s life was a farfetched idea for filmmaker Allen Hughes — especially after the two had a brutal altercation 30 years ago. But shortly after Shakur’s family approached Hughes to lead a project about the rap legend, he ultimately had a change of heart. Now, Hughes is on the cusp of releasing his new docuseries “Dear Mama,” which premieres Friday on FX. The five-part docuseries explores how the mother-son duo of Tupac and Afeni Shakur shaped American history. With never-before-seen footage, the series delves into Afeni paving way as a female leader in the Black Panther Party and explores Tupac’s journey as a political visionary.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.