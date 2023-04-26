Nepal to give priority to relations with India, China

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s foreign minister says the new government led by a communist prime minister will give priority to enhancing relations with both of its giant neighbors, India and China, but won’t use them against each other for its own benefit. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said in an interview with The Associated Press that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to make his first official trip abroad to India since taking power earlier this year. The two Asian giants compete for influence over tiny Nepal, showering it with financial aid and investments. Saud says the government will continue to maintain good relations with both countries and will not do anything to hamper ties with either of the neighbors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.