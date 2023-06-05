Speranza Scappucci to become Royal Opera’s principal guest conductor

Speranza Scappucci will become principal guest conductor of London’s Royal Opera starting with the 2025-26 season. The 50-year-old Italian, a graduate of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome and the Juilliard School in New York, made her Royal Opera debut last year in Verdi’s “Attila.” The Royal Opera has not had a principal guest conductor since Daniele Gatti from 1994-97. She will work alongside Jakub Hrůša, who succeeds Antonio Pappano as music director for the 2025-26 season. The house said Scappucci will be involved in works by Verdi and Puccini along with bel canto.

By The Associated Press

