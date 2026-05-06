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Fish on! Idaho Fish and Game restocks over 13,000 Rainbow Trout in Southeast Idaho

Rainbow trout are stocked annually in Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot.
IDFG
Rainbow trout are stocked annually in Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot.
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Published 12:22 PM

SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI) — Grab your tackle box, eastern Idaho! Idaho Fish and Game is restocking local fishing spots across Southeast Idaho with more than 13,000 hatchery rainbow trout this month.

The release began on Wednesday, May 6, aiming to bring more fishing opportunities for local anglers.

While the exact restocking schedule for each location is not set in stone, IDFG has outlined the following locations that will be restocked this month:

Over 13,000 hatchery rainbow trout are headed to various southeast Idaho fisheries in May. Courtesy IDFG.

Restrictions & Rules

Anglers ages 14 and older must have a valid fishing license. There is a standard statewide daily limit of 6 trout in lakes and reservoirs, and only 2 of those trout can come from rivers or streams.

Many Idaho rivers and streams are designated for "artificial flies and lures only," meaning bait is not allowed. Anglers are advised to research specific regional restrictions or consult Idaho Fish and Game for more information. For more information, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News
Fishing spots
Hatchery rainbow trout
kifi
Local anglers
southeast idaho

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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