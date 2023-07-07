Indian authorities arrests 3 railway officials over the train crash that killed more than 290

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s federal crime agency has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country’s deadliest train accidents that killed more than 290 people last month. The three men have been charged with culpable homicide without murder and destruction of evidence, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Friday. It identified them as two signal engineers and one technician. June’s train crash in eastern Odisha state occurred when a passenger train got diverted onto an adjacent loop line and rammed into a freight. The collision flipped derailed train’s coaches onto another track that hit a passing train. The train crash was India’s deadliest since 1995.

