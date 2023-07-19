Emhoff will become the highest-profile US official to visit Samoa as US makes a Pacific islands push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff next week will become the highest-profile U.S. official to visit Samoa, as the Biden administration steps up its outreach to Pacific island nations. Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband will meet with government officials, community leaders and female entrepreneurs during his July 23-24 visit to Samoa’s capital, Apia. Emhoff’s communications director said Wednesday he’ll be the first White House principal to visit the country. Emhoff’s visit comes as the U.S. tries to deepen diplomatic and economic ties to Samoa and other countries in the region. The renewed focus on the Pacific islands is meant in part to counter China’s efforts to expand its military, economic and diplomatic influence across the region.

