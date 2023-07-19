How does MLB take over a local broadcast? Even with months of planning, it’s a mad scramble
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
Major League Baseball’s takeover of San Diego Padres’ broadcasts involved months of planning, a playbook MLB is following this week with Arizona Diamondbacks’ telecasts. Arrangements that usually fill an entire offseason were compressed into 1 1/2 days. Four MLB executives were onsite to supervise changes, which had to be mapped out with the companies that arrange mobile equipment, technicians and signal distribution. Through the All-Star break, MLB says siewership is up 14% over the comparable period last year.