5 dead, including one child, after 2 private planes collide in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five people, including one child, are dead after two private planes collided in the town of La Galancita, in the west of the northern state of Durango. According to state authorities, the crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip Monday morning. Durango’s Security Secretariat told the AP two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing. After the collision, both aircraft caught fire. The state agency said all five passengers were killed in the accident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

