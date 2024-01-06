Attack in southern Mexico community left at least 6 wounded, undetermined number of dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A human rights group in southern Mexico says an attack in a remote community in Guerrero state caused an undetermined number of deaths and wounded at least six people. The director of the Minerva Bello Center said Saturday that the attack with drones and gunmen Thursday in Buenavista de los Hurtado allegedly by the Familia Michoacana cartel sent residents fleeing. The director, Rev. José Filiberto Velázquez, says six of the wounded made their way to neighboring Tetela del Rio for medical treatment. Velázquez went to Buenavista with soldiers and agents from the state prosecutor’s office Saturday. He says they found a burned vehicle with human remains inside but had not determined how many people were inside. Mexican authorities have yet to confirm any dead or wounded.

