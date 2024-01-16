Korean Air plane bumps parked Cathay Pacific aircraft at a Japanese airport but no injuries reported

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media say a Korean Air plane carrying 289 people hit a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft while taxiing to a runway at northern Japan’s New Chitose Airport. The Kyodo News agency reports that the KAL airliner was heading to a runway for a takeoff when it bumped into the empty Cathay Pacific plane on Tuesday. The news agency quoted a local fire department spokesperson as saying no one was injured and no fire or fuel leaks were detected. Two weeks ago, a collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport killed five of the six crew members on the smaller plane.

