Sri Lankan lawmakers debate controversial internet safety bill amid protests by rights groups

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have begun debating a controversial internet safety bill that has been criticized by opposition politicians, journalists and rights groups as a move by the government to stifle freedom of speech. Public Security Minister Tiran Alles introduced the bill in Parliament on Tuesday, saying it seeks to address problems related to online fraud, abuse and false statements that threaten national security and stability. However, media, internet and civil rights groups say the bill would have “a chilling effect on free speech,” as several provisions would serve to undermine human rights and freedom of expression. The groups have demanded that the government withdraw the bill. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday.

