What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., ‘Choir’ and bye to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include the launch of the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on Sunday, Donald Glover starring as a spy in the new TV series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and a documentary on Run-D.M.C. airing on Peacock. The National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series this time focuses on two civil rights legends, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. And fans of the 1985 charity anthem “We Are the World” get an inside look with the Netflix documentary “The Greatest Night In Pop,” which uses never-before-seen footage and new interviews with Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen and Cyndi Lauper.

By The Associated Press

