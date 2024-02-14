Panel investigating Maine’s deadliest shooting to hear from state police

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A panel investigating the deadliest shooting in Maine history is going to hear from state police, the lead law enforcement agency responding to the attack. Testimony on Thursday from the state police chief, Col. William Ross, and members of the command staff and commanders of specialty teams could shed new light on the Oct. 25 attacks and the search for the gunman. All told, 18 people were killed when an Army reservist opened fire. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the independent commission to determine whether anything could’ve been done under existing law to prevent the tragedy, and whether changes are needed to prevent future tragedies.

