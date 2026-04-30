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University of Utah student arrested by ICE just days away from graduation, attorney says

Courtesy Photo: Lisandro Pantaleon Pacheco
Attorney Adam Crayk Via KSTU
Courtesy Photo: Lisandro Pantaleon Pacheco
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Published 12:46 PM

Originally Published: 30 APR 26 14:13 ET

By KSTU News Staff

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    SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) -- A University of Utah student, just days away from graduation, has been arrested by ICE officials, according to his attorney.

Lisandro Pantaleon Pacheco, whose attorney Adam Crayk said has no criminal history, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier in the week while on his way to a new job.

FOX 13 News has confirmed that Pacheco is currently being detained in Evanston, Wyoming.

It's not known why the 22-year-old was arrested, with Crayk claiming Pacheco only has a traffic citation in his history.

Crayk said Pacheco was brought to the country from Mexico by his mother when he was just one year old, and that it was not a lawful entry.

Following graduation ceremonies on Friday, Crayk shared that Pacheco was planning to propose to his girlfriend.

Dozens of friends, family, and supporters gathered in front of the media on Thursday, stating their support for Pacheco.

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