Green Bay schools release tape of first Black superintendent’s comments that preceded resignation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay schools has released the recording of its first Black superintendent’s appearance on an Atlanta radio show where he made blunt comments about race relations, criticized the community and derided one of the district’s principals. The release of the tape Wednesday comes after the resignation under pressure of Claude Tiller Jr. on Saturday. He resigned after a closed door meeting with school board members who voted unanimously to accept his resignation. On the tape, Tiller refers to a female principal as a “wicked witch” and uses a disparaging slang word to describe her.

By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.