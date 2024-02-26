Mother of missing Wisconsin boy, man her son was staying with charged with child neglect

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — The mother of a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy who vanished nearly a week ago and a man her son was staying have been formally charged with child neglect in connection with the boy’s disappearance. Elijah Vue was last seen on Feb. 20 at a residence in Two Rivers, where prosecutors say his mother had sent him to stay with the man. Searches by police and residents have so far not located Elijah. His mother, 31-year-old Katrina Baur of Wisconsin Dells was formally charged Monday in Manitowoc County with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. The man Elijah had been staying with, 39-year-old Jesse Vang of Two Rivers, was formally charged with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.