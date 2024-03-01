‘They wanted to humiliate us.’ Palestinian women detained by Israel allege abuse in Israeli custody

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians in Gaza returning from wartime detention in Israeli custody are reporting physical abuse and medical neglect inside Israel’s network of prisons. They say beatings and aggressive strip searches are common, prison conditions are grim, and access to attorneys is very limited. Hundreds have been detained, including women. A new report from Physicians for Human Rights-Israel found that many are being held as “unlawful combatants,” without charge or trial and often without knowing the evidence against them. Israel’s military is investigating some 11 Palestinian deaths in Israeli custody since the start of the war.

