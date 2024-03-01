Ukrainian troops are rationing ammo. But House Republicans plan to take weeks to consider aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortages of ammo and supplies are quickly resulting in Ukraine losing ground, U.S. congressional leaders warn. Yet the Republican-controlled House has shown little hurry to resupply Kyiv with military aid. Across Washington, officials see the drop-off in ammunition shipments with increasing alarm. Defense officials are now considering tapping the Pentagon’s ammunition reserves even before Congress approves the funding to replenish them. But House Speaker Mike Johnson appears determined to chart his own course on a foreign aid package, which could leave Congress stalled for weeks longer.

