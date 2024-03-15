A warming island’s mice are breeding out of control and eating seabirds. An extermination is planned

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Mice that were accidentally introduced to a remote island near Antarctica 200 years ago are breeding out of control because of climate change. And they are eating seabirds and causing major harm in a special nature reserve with “unique biodiversity.” Now conservationists are planning a mass extermination using helicopters and hundreds of tons of rodent poison, which needs to be dropped over every part of Marion Island to ensure success. If even one pregnant mouse survives, their prolific breeding ability means the attempt could fail. Conservationists estimate that if nothing is done, 19 seabird species will disappear from the island in 50 to 100 years.

