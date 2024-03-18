Uber driver hits and kills a toddler after dropping her family at their Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old girl has died after being hit by an Uber driver who had just dropped her family at their apartment complex in Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s officials say the driver apparently didn’t see the girl in front of his car as he pulled away Sunday. Authorities say the girl’s family pulled the driver from his vehicle and assaulted him. The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s office Lt. K. Benoit says it was “an unfortunate tragedy.” No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

