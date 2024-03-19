South Carolina to remove toxic waste from historic World War II aircraft carrier

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials are preparing to remove over 1.2 million gallons of toxic waste from a World War II aircraft carrier in Charleston Harbor. It’s part of an $18 million effort to prevent leakage from the USS Yorktown. The ship has been one of the state’s most popular tourist stops for nearly fifty years. But the attraction could contaminate the surrounding waters if oil tanks leaked petroleum and other chemical compounds. A natural resources official says he wants the USS Yorktown to be associated with duty and not dirt. The process began in 2022.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.