Wisconsin Supreme Court prepares to weigh in on recall election question

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has asked for arguments related to a question over what legislative boundaries should be in place for a potential recall election organized by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The recall targets the state’s top Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, because of his refusal to impeach the state’s top elections official or proceed with attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide which maps should be used for purposes of any recall or special election held before November. The court on Tuesday asked for arguments within two days.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.